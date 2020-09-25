Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

National

Former Governor Pataki endorses Tenney

Bymartha

Sep 25, 2020

Former Governor George Pataki endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd District, her campaign announced this week.

Pataki cited Tenney’s stance on law and order, support for President Trump and bringing jobs back to Upstate. Like Tenney, Pataki is the parent of a United States Marine and advocate for veterans.

“Upstate New York needs a fighter like Claudia Tenney in Washington to help President Trump, defend the police and stand up for law and order, and bring good paying jobs back to our communities,” Pataki said. “As a fellow Marine parent, I fully support Claudia because she will fight to get our brave servicemen and women and veterans the resources and benefits they need and deserve.

“Claudia supports President Trump and his America First agenda. Claudia is a leader and doer who will make sure we get tough with China, protect our seniors, and get our economy back on track. Claudia deserves your vote.”

“It is a privilege to have the support of Governor Pataki who led our state so well,” Tenney said. “His endorsement shows that our campaign is gaining momentum and has the backing of local, state and national leaders because they know how important it is to have honest representatives in Congress. I am committed to telling the truth and fighting hard for Central New York and the Southern Tier. Thank you, Governor Pataki.”

By martha

Related Post

National Top Story

Tenney: Abraham Accords are “historic step toward peace”

Sep 16, 2020 martha
National Top Story

Sherrill Manufacturing co-founder and president endorses Tenney

Sep 15, 2020 martha
National Top Story

Tenney: I stand up for Post Office and its customers

Aug 21, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Utica Police Department news

Sep 25, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Alzheimer’s Association to continue support groups via phone, online through fall months

Sep 25, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Census deadline is Sept. 30, 2020

Sep 25, 2020
National

Former Governor Pataki endorses Tenney

Sep 25, 2020