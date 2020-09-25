Former Governor Pataki endorses Tenney

Former Governor George Pataki endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd District, her campaign announced this week.

Pataki cited Tenney’s stance on law and order, support for President Trump and bringing jobs back to Upstate. Like Tenney, Pataki is the parent of a United States Marine and advocate for veterans.

“Upstate New York needs a fighter like Claudia Tenney in Washington to help President Trump, defend the police and stand up for law and order, and bring good paying jobs back to our communities,” Pataki said. “As a fellow Marine parent, I fully support Claudia because she will fight to get our brave servicemen and women and veterans the resources and benefits they need and deserve.

“Claudia supports President Trump and his America First agenda. Claudia is a leader and doer who will make sure we get tough with China, protect our seniors, and get our economy back on track. Claudia deserves your vote.”

“It is a privilege to have the support of Governor Pataki who led our state so well,” Tenney said. “His endorsement shows that our campaign is gaining momentum and has the backing of local, state and national leaders because they know how important it is to have honest representatives in Congress. I am committed to telling the truth and fighting hard for Central New York and the Southern Tier. Thank you, Governor Pataki.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related