Utica Police Department news

Sep 25, 2020

The Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, is hosting a child safety seat check event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Utica Police Department Fleet Maintenance Facility (entrance on Cornelia Street; signs will direct participants).

The event is for parents and caregivers who would like to have their child seat installations checked or assistance with installing seats brought to the event.

“We ask that all attendees 2 and older wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose while being assisted by a technician,” said UPD Sgt. Michael Curley.

