COVID-19 antibody, cardiovascular testing planned Oct. 1 and 2

Clinic to be held at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County

While these days feel like no other, it’s become a common theme to see people leave their homes less and less. That is why a Long Island doctor has chosen to take his team of healthcare professionals on the road.

For years, it has been Dr. Perry Frankel’s mission to bring healthcare services and cardiovascular testing directly to high-stress workers. Now, not only is he diagnosing debilitating heart problems from his 40-foot medical bus, but he is also working to combat the novel coronavirus with his staff at Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics.

“There are people whose lives depend on regular cardiovascular care,” Frankel said. “When the stay-at-home order was put in place, we knew that there would be people in need of this care and unable to get it because of office closures, the increased burden on local hospitals and the inability to travel.

“We’ve stepped in and worked with local elected officials to bring our bus where patients needed us most, and we’ve even saved some lives.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Frankel and his team have administered more than 3,000 antibody tests across the region, all the while diagnosing various heart conditions.

“As demands grew for coronavirus and antibody testing, we expanded our services to offer that, too,” Frankel said. “We were visiting so many underserved communities and it became clear that they needed that testing as much as the preventive care for preexisting conditions — so we adapted and delivered whatever care was necessary.”

As the start of the new school year is upon us, the team of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics have made it their goal to provide diagnostic testing to school districts. Frankel and his healthcare professionals have visited school districts such as North Shore, Jericho and Plainview-Bethpage to tackle their newly required viral reporting to the Department of Health.

Frankel has made several visits to urban areas like Queens and Brooklyn and has partnered with elected officials across the state, such as Senator Leroy Comrie, Senator Anna Kaplan and most recently Senator Rachel May, who will host the Oct. 1 and 2 visit at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County, 100 Eaton St., Morrisville.

At Cornell, Frankel hopes to offer the residents of Madison County a safe space to receive their necessary check-ups, cardiac testing and antibody testing that may have been pushed off due to lack of accessibility and fear of visiting high-traffic offices and hospitals.

Social distancing and frequent sanitizing are of course top priorities, but they are also focused on providing the physical and emotional care that citizens need at this time.

“We listen to patients,” Frankel said. “We talk to patients. We let them tell us their fears and they go home saying thank you.”

The clinic is free for the underinsured and uninsured. Insurance information must be provided. For more information, call CCE Madison County at 315.684.3001 or contact the office of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics at info@cardiovasculartesting.com or 516.488.5050. To make a reservation for testing, contact Rebecca at 516.329.4556.

