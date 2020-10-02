Help available for students’ educational needs

Now that the schoo­­­l year has started, the ARISE Education Advocacy Department is here to support Madison County students with disabilities and their parents. By providing advocacy and information to ensure students with disabilities obtain appropriate programming and accommodations in school, to help them be successful in school and life.

How can education advocacy help?

ARISE education advocates, dedicated to ensuring that your child or children receive a free, appropriate education, to which all students are entitled. Our advocates can assist you with:

Requesting special education testing and making sure appropriate and timely evaluations occur

Helping you understand your rights under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and Section 504

Reviewing Individualized Education Plans (IEP) and 504 Plans

Attending meetings and hearings (Committee on Special Education meetings, parent-teacher conferences, disciplinary hearings, manifestation hearings, and other informal meetings)

Accessing resources, information, and referrals to help students with disabilities succeed

Our education advocates are also available for informational presentations to agencies and education professionals.

Is my child eligible?

Education advocacy is available to:

Students with disabilities in Pre-K-12th grade

grade and students pursuing higher education (ages 3-21) Students who have a 504 Plan or Individualized Education Plan (IEP)

Students that would benefit from special education programming but have not had an evaluation

For more information, contact Amanda Grzejka, M.S. Ed., education advocate, at 315.671.5422 or agrzejka@ariseinc.org.

