Madison County Health Department news

County partners with SUNY Upstate to bring mobile testing clinic to Morrisville

The Madison County Department of Health announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University will bring its mobile testing clinic to Morrisville. MCDOH is partnering with Upstate to offer a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment only from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8, 2020, at the Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Road, Morrisville.

To make an appointment, call 315.464.2582 and select option 0.

“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”

The MCDOH reminds the public to continue limiting public contact, wear a face covering, socially distance and practice good hygiene.

The virus remains in Madison County; the public is urged to work to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit the MCDOH website at madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

