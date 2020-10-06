GSC offers antique appraisal Oct. 10

The public is invited to bring old family treasurers to the Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N. Main St., Canastota, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10,2020, for appraisal.

Two appraisers will be on hand to provide the value of antiques. Both have 40 years of experience buying, selling and appraising antiques. David Wodarczk of Syracuse and Ed Becker of Fayetteville have provided appraisals for market value insurance evaluations, estate evaluations and matrimonial disputes.

Becker, owner of Colony Shop Antiques & Art of Fayetteville, has been recommended by Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute, The Everson Museum, Syracuse University and Onondaga Historical Association.

Appraisals will be private and confidential, held in the museum building. There is a fee of $5 for one item or $9 for two items; there is no limit of items to be appraised.

This is a fundraiser to benefit the conservation efforts of the Great Swamp Conservancy, Inc. For more information, call 315.697.2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related