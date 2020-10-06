Madison County Courier

LETTERS: Mail-in voting should replace poll sites

Oct 6, 2020

To the Editor:

Voting by mail should replace voting at the polls in its entirety.  The two institutions that can definitely be trusted are the county Boards of Elections and the United States Postal Service.  The money saved by eliminating the need for poll workers could be used to offer free postage on the envelopes used to vote by mail.

The person voting would also have more time to consider who they are voting for and would not be confined to the hours of the polling place.

It would also prevent unwanted entry to schools and churches from anyone trying to harm someone.

In addition, the voter would not be harassed by someone trying to place unsolicited campaign literature into their hand.

The additional revenue would boost the Postal Service and perhaps keep it afloat until we, as a country, are able to vote online.

Voting by mail would solve the registered voter problem and guarantee safe passage of the ballots to county Boards of Elections.

It might even prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio

