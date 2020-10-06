Madison County announces potential public COVID-19 exposure

Madison County Health Department has confirmed that an individual who visited the Point Place Casino, 450 NY-31, Bridgeport, tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the public who visited the casino Sept. 25, 2020, from midnight to 2 a.m.; or Sept. 26, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. should monitor for symptoms through Oct. 8 and 9, respectively.

The individual was wearing a mask.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

It is important the public remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face covering when you are out in public, especially when you are unable to maintain social distancing. Also, practice good hygiene.

These guidelines are for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

