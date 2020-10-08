Nationwide campaign for individuals with disabilities will take place throughout October

This October, The Arc Madison Cortland will be participating in the 75th National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The purpose of NDEAM is to educate the community on disability employment issues, while also celebrating the countless contributions of workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.”

The history of NDEAM dates back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed its name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Reflecting this year’s theme, The Arc Madison Cortland will be utilizing its social media platforms to engage and educate the public on individuals with disabilities who receive services through The Arc and are employed throughout Madison and Cortland counties.

One employment outlet that will be highlighted is the The Arc’s Integrated Business enterprise. Integrated Business, which is comprised of Alternatives Industry and LOJO Technology, offers comprehensive manufacturing and business solutions for customers, while providing valuable employment opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities. Additionally, The Arc offers assistance with job placement and coaching through its Alternative Vocational Services.

“The Arc Madison Cortland is committed to an inclusive work environment and is proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” said Sue Litera, director of development and communications at The Arc Madison Cortland. “We want to celebrate the individuals who are employed at our Integrated Business enterprise, as well as with employers we have partnered with throughout the community.”

Employers and employees in all industries can learn more about how to participate in National Disability Employment Awareness Month and ways they can promote its messages by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.

