Senator Elizabeth Warren endorses Sen. Rachel May for re-election

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her endorsement of Sen. Rachel May (D-Onondaga, Madison, Oneida) for re-election in New York’s 53rd Senate District.

“I’m excited to endorse Rachel May in her run for re-election to the New York State Senate,” said Warren. “Rachel has been a champion for progressive values in the Senate, leading the way during a historic session.

“Her background as an educator and a problem solver gives her the skill set to work on fixing systemic problems, and she has become an important voice for the diverse concerns of her Upstate community. That is why I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with her in this fight and the many fights to come.”

“I am so grateful to have Senator Warren’s support and endorsement,” said May. “She is one of our best examples of courageous leadership in today’s politics. I have long-admired her record of remarkable successes, her creative and practical policy proposals, her deep empathy for all Americans, her relentless focus on the things that matter, and her utter refusal to give in to cynicism or hopelessness about the power of government to be a force for good.

“We need big, structural change at every level of government, and I’m glad to have Senator Warren’s support in those fights.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related