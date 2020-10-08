Colgate University, TRUE Sports Lacrosse agree to multiyear partnership

Colgate University and men’s lacrosse head coach Matt Karweck have agreed to a multiyear contract with TRUE Sports Lacrosse, a leading innovator and manufacturer of premium sporting goods, as the official equipment supplier of the men’s lacrosse team.

Through this partnership, TRUE will provide the Raiders men’s lacrosse program with heads, mesh, custom handles, custom T1X gloves, Zerolyte arms, and the new Zerolyte shoulder protection that meets the NOCSAE ND200 performance standard.

Coach Karweck is excited to start working with TRUE on what he sees as synergistic opportunities based on similar approaches from the two organizations.

“Partnering with TRUE means a lot more to us than receiving the elite quality equipment and the top-notch customer service that they are known for,” Karweck said. “It means that our student-athletes feel the support, the innovation, the creativity, and the personalized touch that enhances the overall experience. We could not be more proud to partner the Colgate Lacrosse brand with the values, the professionalism, and the integrity of the world-renowned TRUE brand.”

“We are excited to begin this partnership between the Colgate lacrosse program and TRUE,” said Nicki Moore, vice president and director of athletics. “As Coach Karweck, his staff and our scholar-athletes work to build a championship program at Colgate, we are enthusiastic about partnering with an emerging brand that is committed to the growth of the game at all levels.”

TRUE Sports Lacrosse General Manager Tom Burns is looking forward to the partnership on and off the field.

“We’re ecstatic for the opportunity to outfit, service, and work with Coach Karweck and the Colgate men’s lacrosse program to provide market-leading equipment for their on-field efforts,” Burns said. “Off the field, we’re looking forward to the opportunity to work directly with the players and get their feedback on our products.”

“As a brand, we want to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the field while helping educate student-athletes about opportunities our game can provide for them in the future.”

