Keeping Forests Healthy Workshop planned

Explore and discuss four forest stands using the Keep Forests Healthy assessment and scorecard as a guide

Join SUNY Morrisville Professor Brendan Kelley, CCE Onondaga’s Forestry Specialist Kristina Ferrare and CCE Madison’s Ag Educator Tess Southern from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 2020, for a guided walk through one of SUNY Morrisville’s teaching properties. Using the Keeping Forests Healthy assessment and scorecard, the group will look at four stands and discuss diversity and composition, structure and regeneration in the context of the goals and objectives for the property. Landowners will learn how to evaluate their own woodlots using the scorecard, which will help prioritize activities to support their goals and objectives and identify management activities that support a resilient and productive woodlot.

Because of all that is going on in our world…

Registration is required – a maximum of 10 participants will be permitted for this all outdoor field group.

Participants should read the KFH assessment and scorecard online prior to the workshop; paper copies will be provided in the field.

Adherence to all COVID protocols will be required – including wearing a face covering appropriately and social distancing even on outdoor conditions.

Participants will be required to complete a COVID health questionnaire upon arrival at the field event.

Participants should dress for the weather (rain or shine), bring a bag lunch or snacks, and their own water.

It is a moderate hike, but some of it is through understory without a clearly defined trail.

