CCE: Report wind and storm damage ASAP

Madison County was one of the areas hard-hit by strong winds and precipitation during storms that swept through the area Oct. 7, 2020.

The state Agriculture and Markets Department is looking for information about the extent of wind- and storm-related damage to agriculture in our counties. This information, and our ability to collect and report this information quickly and efficiently, helps A&M make decisions about critical resource allocations.

To report damage, call 315.684.3001 or email kbump@cornell.edu.

