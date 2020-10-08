Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

CCE: Report wind and storm damage ASAP

Bymartha

Oct 8, 2020

Madison County was one of the areas hard-hit by strong winds and precipitation during storms that swept through the area Oct. 7, 2020.

The state Agriculture and Markets Department is looking for information about the extent of wind- and storm-related damage to agriculture in our counties. This information, and our ability to collect and report this information quickly and efficiently, helps A&M make decisions about critical resource allocations.

To report damage, call 315.684.3001 or email kbump@cornell.edu.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County news

Oct 8, 2020 martha
National Top Story

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorses Claudia Tenney

Oct 8, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

Oneida City Hall announces holiday hours

Oct 8, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Madison County news

Oct 8, 2020
National Top Story

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorses Claudia Tenney

Oct 8, 2020
Local Top Story

Oneida City Hall announces holiday hours

Oct 8, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

CCE: Report wind and storm damage ASAP

Oct 8, 2020