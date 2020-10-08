Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorses Claudia Tenney

Tenney is President Trump’s best ally and backs police, Giuliani says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani endorsed Claudia Tenney for Congress in New York’s 22nd District.

An advisor to President Trump, Giuliani cited Tenney’s strong stance on law and order, support for President Trump, and getting tough on China for his strong endorsement.

“I support Claudia Tenney for Congress because she is President Trump’s best ally in Washington,” Guiliani said. “She stands up for her community, fights for what’s right and never backs down. She is a leader that President Trump needs in Congress. Claudia always supports our brave police officers and stands up for law and order against the radical left who burn, loot, and destroy.

“For years, Claudia has been tough on Communist China for lying, cheating and stealing. She’s fighting to bring Made in America jobs back to Upstate New York. New York deserves to have leaders like Claudia Tenney who fight for middle-class families, small businesses, our veterans, seniors and law enforcement every day. Claudia has President Trump’s and my support 100 percent.”

“It is a privilege to have the support of Mayor Giuliani, an amazing leader who turned around New York City and so ably led us after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks,” Tenney said. “I shared the Mayor’s commitment to police and upholding law and order.

“His endorsement shows that our campaign is gaining momentum and has the backing of local, state and national leaders because they know how important it is to have representatives in Congress who fight for what’s right and stand-up for President Trump’s Make America Great Agenda. Thank you for your endorsement and service to our great country, Mr. Mayor.”

Tenney reports has the support of President Trump, former New York Governor George Pataki, former Speaker Newt Gingrich, GOP Congressional Leaders Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, the National Rifle Association and numerous local and state law enforcement including local sheriffs, the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, the New York State Troopers PBA and many more.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related