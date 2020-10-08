Madison County news

Health Department partners with SUNY Upstate to bring mobile testing clinic to Wampsville Oct. 15, 2020

The Department of Health announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University is bringing its mobile testing clinic to Wampsville from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. MCDOH is partnering with Upstate to offer a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment.

The test site will be set up in the Madison County Complex Parking Lot, 138 N. Court St., Wampsville. Those wishing to be tested should call 315.464.2582, option 0 to set up an appointment.

“We wanted to provide afternoon hours to our residents, especially to those who work or go to school during the day,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Thank you to SUNY Upstate for bringing their mobile testing abilities to Madison County once again.”

The MCDOH reminds the public to continue limiting going out in public, wearing a cloth face-covering when unable to social distance and practice good hygiene.

This virus is still in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

Potential Public Exposures to COVID-19 in Madison County

Madison County Health Department has confirmed that individuals who visited various locations in Madison County tested positive for COVID-19. Members of the public who visited any of these places on the below dates should self-monitor for symptoms.

Point Place Casino, 450 NY-31, Bridgeport. Time and date of exposure: Oct 1, 2020, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring period up to Oct. 15, 2020.

Critz Farms, 3232 Rippleton Road, Cazenovia. Time and date of exposure: Oct. 3, 2020, between 10 and 11 a.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring period up to Oct. 17, 2020.

Tops Friendly Market, 71 Nelson St, Cazenovia. Time and date of exposure Oct. 4, 2020, between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring period up to Oct. 18, 2020.

Dave’s Diner, 35 Albany St., Cazenovia. Time and date of exposure Oct. 4, 2020, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wore mask. Symptom monitoring period up to Oct. 18, 2020.

Those visiting these locations during the identified times should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or difficulty breathing.

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

It is important that residents remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face covering when out in public, especially when unable to maintain social distancing. Also, practice good hygiene. These guidelines are for everyone’s protection and to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related