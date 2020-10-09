LETERS: CWC cleared for opening; infection control measures in place

To the Editor:

The Community Wellness Center, a community fitness outreach of the Community Memorial Hospital of Hamilton, is pleased to announce that the Madison County Health Department has certified that the CWC has met the state COVID-19 safety standards for fitness centers. The CWC is most appreciative of guidance and assistance given by the Infectious Disease and Facilities Departments of Community Memorial Hospital for helping to prepare the NYS Health Department “COVID-19 Forward Safety Plan.”

The plan resulted in installation of fresh air intake/exhaust fans, MERV-13 air filters and an ultraviolet light virus removal system in our air conditioning and heating unit. These physical modifications exceed the minimum standard required for approval. Our hours have been adjusted to accommodate additional staff cleaning at the end of the morning and afternoon sessions. Our members continue to be responsible for pre and post cleaning of equipment using sanitizing products sourced through CMH.

The mandate for social distancing and wearing a face covering has not interfered with workouts. Our new trainer, Gary Morris, is committed to helping guide members through the workout restart period.

What a great feeling it is to see people smiling and laughing and renewing friendships.

If you are considering joining the CWC, we are located across from McDonald’s in Hamilton. Our telephone number is 315.825.0163. We are open from 5:30 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. every day but Friday, when we close at 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Sam Cooper, managing governor

