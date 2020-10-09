New Woodstock Free Library presents exhibit of local quilts

By Heather Elia

The New Woodstock Free Library’s latest art exhibit is a selection of quilts made by local artists, which will be on display through Nov. 30, 2020. Visitors can also sign up to win a quilt that celebrates the popular movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

The quilts on exhibit have all been made by local women Phyllis Freebern, Mary Ellen Holmes, Rachel Hunt, Lynn Rainbow, Jan Sernat and Kathleen Weimar. The exhibit showcases a variety of quilt patterns and techniques, such as hand applique and machine embroidery. Quilted items include small wall hangings, placemats, tote bags and full-size blanket quilts.

The exhibit features some vintage work, as well, including a large quilt with hand-appliqued Victorian ladies made in the 1940s. Other quilts include vintage patterns such as flowers, Dresden plate, honeycomb and Grandmother’s fan.

One unique quilt by Hunt is made from neckties, all of which have sports themes or cartoon characters on them. Quilters who are familiar with the “stack-and-whack” cutting technique will recognize the pattern in the bright tropical colors of the quilt made by Rainbow.

The quilt show is an opportunity to showcase some of the artisan talent here in our community. We’ve had various quilt groups in New Woodstock for many years creating projects for fundraising as well as charity.

For more information on the exhibit, call the New Woodstock Free Library at 315.662.3134, email Library Director Heather Elia at helia@midyork.org, or visit Facebook page at facebook.com/newwoodstockfreelibrary.

