State police investigating apparent murder/suicide in town of Russia

On Aug. 26, 2020, at 4:01 p.m., state police in Herkimer were dispatched to 266 Roberts Road, Russia, for a possible suicide.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a deceased male on the exterior deck of the residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. During a check of the residence, troopers discovered a deceased female in an upstairs bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

The male subject has been identified as Ronald J. Johnson, 65, of that address. The female victim has been identified as Johnson’s wife, 68-year-old Kathleen F. Johnson.

The preliminary investigation reveals the scene and circumstances surrounding this incident to be a murder/suicide.

The investigation continues.

Fulton man dies in roll-over crash in Oswego County

State police in Fulton is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 48 in Granby, Oswego County.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by Leonard J. Tracy, 60, of Fulton, was southbound on State Route 48 when the vehicle exited the west shoulder of the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled several times.

Tracy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests Tracy may have had a medical event just prior to the crash.

The investigation is continues.

Westernville man arrested following a physical domestic incident

State police in Lee arrested 48-year-old Shane D. Carelli of Westernville following a domestic incident that occurred in Lee.

On Aug. 25, 2020, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Carelli arrived at a residence in the town of Lee and began to threaten a female with a large tree branch. The encounter became physical between the two, and a 16-year-old juvenile, attempting to intervene, was struck with the branch and slightly injured. Carelli then fled into the nearby woods. State police K-9 units responded to the scene and were able to track Carelli’s location. He was taken into custody without incident.

Carelli was charged with second-degree menacing (a class A misdemeanor), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon – previous conviction (a class D felony), endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor), second-degree harassment (a violation) and unlawful possession of marijuana (a violation).

He was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Oneida County Jail. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims. Carelli is due back in court at a later date.

State police seek public assistance with larceny investigation

State police in Remsen seek public assistance with identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a larceny investigation. On Aug. 24, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m., an unknown blue vehicle was captured on a surveillance camera leaving Tolpa’s Auto Parts on French Road with eight vehicle tires. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side rear door and a sticker on the driver side rear door.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle in the surveillance photo is asked to contact state police at (315) 366-6000; please refer to case No. 9782098.

Baldwinsville man arrested following a domestic incident in the town of Lysander

State police arrested Michael Perry, 34, from Baldwinsville, Sept. 1, 2020, on charges of first-degree sex abuse (a class D felony), third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony), first-degree criminal contempt (a class E felony), criminal obstruction of breathing (a class A misdemeanor), fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment (a violation).

Perry was arrested following a physical domestic incident that took place at a residence in Lysander that involved a 33-year-old female acquaintance. He is also charged with violating an active stay-away order of protection against the victim.

Perry was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment.

Troopers investigate car/pedestrian crash in Clay

State police in North Syracuse investigated a car/pedestrian crash on Caughdenoy Road in Clay.

On Sept. 2, 2020, at 8:05 a.m., a 2006 BMW operated by Stuart D. Gallagher, 46, of Central Square, was southbound on Caughdenoy Road when a Butler Disposal garbage truck stopped in the northbound lane of Caughdenoy Road. An employee of the disposal company walked across the northbound lane and into the southbound lane to collect trash from 9381 Caughdenoy Road.

Gallagher was unable to stop or avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 31-year-old Christopher B. Riese of Syracuse was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation indicates Riese didn’t see the vehicle and walked into Gallagher’s path.

State police seek public assistance with found property investigation

State police are attempting to locate the owners of two bikes found in Salina.

A red Diamondback and a grey Roadmaster were found Aug. 21, 2020, on LeMoyne Avenue in Salina.

Anyone recognizing either bike or having any information is asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

Troopers locate West Monroe man who suffered a medical event while looking for family dog





On Sept. 1, 2020, at 6:42 p.m., state police in Hastings were dispatched to the area of 10 Cusson Drive for a 67-year-old male who was lost in a wooded area in West Monroe.

Oswego County 911 advised troopers that the missing male subject was having trouble breathing and was running low on his supply of oxygen.

Troopers, along with members from the West Amboy Fire Department, interviewed a family member who said her husband was lost in the woods while looking for their dog. She advised that her husband had his phone but wasn’t sure where he was and that his oxygen tank was getting low.

Troopers were able to locate the man in the woods, approximately one-half mile from the West Amboy Fire Department. McFee Ambulance Service responded to the scene and evaluated the party who refused any further medical treatment.

State police search for stolen cargo trailer in Lee Center

State police in Marcy are investigating the theft of a black 2008 19-foot enclosed Kristi Trailer that was taken Aug. 30, 2020, from private property in Lee Center.

The trailer was full of landscaping items which included a 2007 Ferris Lawn Mower, Titan 2850 line striper, walk-behind leaf blower, Stihl weed trimers, two Stihl backpack blowers, car jacks and a Husqvarna chain saw (with E. Marsh written on it), totaling approximately $15,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the state police in Oneida at (315) 366-6000; refer to case No. 9793217

State police search for missing/runaway teen in Oswego County

State police is searching for 16-year-old Emane M. Bouffard who was last seen Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence in the town of Hannibal, Oswego County.

Bouffard is described as 4 feet. 11 inches tall, 150 pounds and wearing a black wig with yellow highlights. She was last seen wearing white and black pants, a gray shirt with a black jacket and sandals or possibly white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bouffard is asked to contact state police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

