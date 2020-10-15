County plans Oct. 17, 2020, drive-thru rabies clinic

Next rabies clinic to be held in town of Madison

Madison County Health Department’s next drive-thru rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, by appointment only. The clinic will be held at the Madison Central School parking lot, 7303 State Route 20, Madison.

Appointments are required as we adapt to the new health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and are scheduled to reduce wait times and prevent traffic back-ups.

Do not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before your scheduled time.

To make an appointment, visit apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=5300060.

There will be only 200 appointments available.

Remain in your vehicle with your windows up until directed by clinic staff. Face coverings must be worn by all persons in the vehicle upon arrival. Pets must be properly restrained using a leash and collar, harness, cage or pet carrier.

Vaccinations are free to Madison County residents. Voluntary donations are appreciated to help defray clinic costs. Bring the exact amount for your donation, as clinic staff will not make change at drive-thru clinics.

Proof of previous vaccination is required to qualify for a three-year certificate. Proof of previous vaccination to be shown through closed vehicle window or submitted after the clinic. Participants will receive their pet’s rabies certificates by email.

Public health law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated by 4 months. A second vaccination must be given within one year of the first, and pets must be actively immunized against rabies thereafter. This typically requires a booster vaccination every three years for dogs and cats and annually for ferrets.

Due to COVID-19, the Madison County Health Department has cancelled its previously released 2020 schedule of walk-up rabies clinics. Watch for future clinic announcements at the Health Departments website healthymadisoncounty.org and on the Madison County New York Facebook page. For assistance scheduling an appointment online, call 315.366.2526 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday).

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/440/Rabies-Clinics announcing new drive-thru clinics as they are scheduled.

