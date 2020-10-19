Madison County issues first citations for COVID-19 regulations violations

The Madison County Health Department today announced they have cited two businesses for violating New York state’s face-covering executive order; this is the first time a citation has been given.

At each location, employees were observed not wearing face coverings when they were in contact with members of the public.

Business Location Violation Fine Troyer’s Country Store Cazenovia COVID-19 Regulations $500 Cone Masters Munnsville COVID-19 Regulations $500

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s face covering executive order, employees who are unable to maintain six feet of social distancing when dealing with members of the public must wear face coverings. The governor has made local governments responsible for enforcing his executive order.

“We do not want to issue citations to our local businesses, but after being properly educated on the executive order and best practices, these locations continued to not enforce the rules with their employees,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Wearing a face covering is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. We have asked people for months now to wear their face-coverings when they are unable to maintain social distancing. We hope that we all can continue to work together to limit the spread of this virus.”

When Madison County receives complaints and concerns from members of our community about small businesses and the big box stores not requiring employees to wear masks, they are followed up on by either a member of the Madison County Health Department or Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are asked to remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Please protect yourself and others by wearing a face covering when you are out in public, especially when you are unable to maintain social distancing,” Faisst said. “Also, please practice good hygiene. These guidelines are for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

For more information, visit https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related