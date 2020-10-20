Madison County Courier

Canastota Area Council of Churches Thanks Donors

ByBrian McDowell

Oct 19, 2020

The Board of the Canastota Area Association of Churches is pleased to announce that the 2020 Grant program is all wrapped-up, despite delays from Covid restrictions and the cancellation of our traditional Award Breakfast at Believers Chapel. By mid-September checks have been presented to our four Canastota area Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Companies. Fund raising was strong again this year, resulting in our ability to both extend the grant program an additional year, and maintain the amount of each grant.  This would not have been possible without the thoughtful giving of local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. We would like thank the following entities and families for their generous support this year.

Businesses & Civic Groups                                                Individual Donors

    ABC Dairy Farms, LLC                                                                   Patricia Caron

     J. Homer Ball Funeral Home                                                   Imogene Downer

     Believers Chapel of Canastota                                    Donald & Madlyn Cerio

     Louis J. Bruno Residuary Trust                                        Pastor Ken Guilfoyle

     CCI Companies, Inc.                                                     Michael Seagriff

     Canastota n/c Corporation                                        Jon & Nancy Fradenburg

     Canastota Lions Club                                                           Kim & Mary Kapfer

     Canastota Teachers Association                                                Barbara Malek

     Oneida Lake Congregational Church                               Mary Ann Mengucci

     Campbell – Dean Funeral Home                                     Anna M. Musacchio

     Hope Christian Fellowship                                       Sylvia “Marge” Palmer

     Koester Associates, Inc.                                                    Mary E. Ramsdell

     Night Hawk Transport, Inc.                                  Michael & Andrea Mitchell

     Peter Palamara Construction & Apartments    Vincent & Maureen Rinaldo

     Tanner Insurance Agency of Oneida                     Douglas H. Rosekrans

     M G M Auto Parts                                                                   Ed & Jane Pokorny

     Dr. Nanci Knox                                                       David K. & Theresa Watkins

     Whitelaw Presbyterian Church                                                              

     Trinity Episcopal Church

     Canastota Publishing – Special Thanks for years of quality support                                                                               

The churches of the CAAC plan to continue the grant program again in 2021, and is considering raising the grants from the $1,000 level for each volunteer company, based on the giving trends over the past four years. The support of the entire Canastota community is both essential to continued success, and very much appreciated by the CAAC and the four benefitting organizations: the Canastota VFD, Lincoln VFD, Wampsville VFD, and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service. Anyone interested in additional information or supporting future Volunteer First Responder Grants is encouraged to contact the CAAC Board by mail at 2743 Perryville Road, Canastota 13002 or by phone at 315-655-9742, (faxes accepted.)

