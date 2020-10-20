Canastota Area Council of Churches Thanks Donors

The Board of the Canastota Area Association of Churches is pleased to announce that the 2020 Grant program is all wrapped-up, despite delays from Covid restrictions and the cancellation of our traditional Award Breakfast at Believers Chapel. By mid-September checks have been presented to our four Canastota area Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Companies. Fund raising was strong again this year, resulting in our ability to both extend the grant program an additional year, and maintain the amount of each grant. This would not have been possible without the thoughtful giving of local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. We would like thank the following entities and families for their generous support this year.

Businesses & Civic Groups Individual Donors

ABC Dairy Farms, LLC Patricia Caron

J. Homer Ball Funeral Home Imogene Downer

Believers Chapel of Canastota Donald & Madlyn Cerio

Louis J. Bruno Residuary Trust Pastor Ken Guilfoyle

CCI Companies, Inc. Michael Seagriff

Canastota n/c Corporation Jon & Nancy Fradenburg

Canastota Lions Club Kim & Mary Kapfer

Canastota Teachers Association Barbara Malek

Oneida Lake Congregational Church Mary Ann Mengucci

Campbell – Dean Funeral Home Anna M. Musacchio

Hope Christian Fellowship Sylvia “Marge” Palmer

Koester Associates, Inc. Mary E. Ramsdell

Night Hawk Transport, Inc. Michael & Andrea Mitchell

Peter Palamara Construction & Apartments Vincent & Maureen Rinaldo

Tanner Insurance Agency of Oneida Douglas H. Rosekrans

M G M Auto Parts Ed & Jane Pokorny

Dr. Nanci Knox David K. & Theresa Watkins

Whitelaw Presbyterian Church

Trinity Episcopal Church

Canastota Publishing – Special Thanks for years of quality support

The churches of the CAAC plan to continue the grant program again in 2021, and is considering raising the grants from the $1,000 level for each volunteer company, based on the giving trends over the past four years. The support of the entire Canastota community is both essential to continued success, and very much appreciated by the CAAC and the four benefitting organizations: the Canastota VFD, Lincoln VFD, Wampsville VFD, and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service. Anyone interested in additional information or supporting future Volunteer First Responder Grants is encouraged to contact the CAAC Board by mail at 2743 Perryville Road, Canastota 13002 or by phone at 315-655-9742, (faxes accepted.)

