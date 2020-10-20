Canastota Area Council of Churches Thanks Donors

The Board of the Canastota Area Association of Churches is pleased to announce that the 2020 Grant program is all wrapped-up, despite delays from Covid restrictions and the cancellation of our traditional Award Breakfast at Believers Chapel. By mid-September checks have been presented to our four Canastota area Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Companies. Fund raising was strong again this year, resulting in our ability to both extend the grant program an additional year, and maintain the amount of each grant. This would not have been possible without the thoughtful giving of local businesses, civic organizations, and individuals. We would like thank the following entities and families for their generous support this year.
Businesses & Civic Groups Individual Donors
ABC Dairy Farms, LLC Patricia Caron
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home Imogene Downer
Believers Chapel of Canastota Donald & Madlyn Cerio
Louis J. Bruno Residuary Trust Pastor Ken Guilfoyle
CCI Companies, Inc. Michael Seagriff
Canastota n/c Corporation Jon & Nancy Fradenburg
Canastota Lions Club Kim & Mary Kapfer
Canastota Teachers Association Barbara Malek
Oneida Lake Congregational Church Mary Ann Mengucci
Campbell – Dean Funeral Home Anna M. Musacchio
Hope Christian Fellowship Sylvia “Marge” Palmer
Koester Associates, Inc. Mary E. Ramsdell
Night Hawk Transport, Inc. Michael & Andrea Mitchell
Peter Palamara Construction & Apartments Vincent & Maureen Rinaldo
Tanner Insurance Agency of Oneida Douglas H. Rosekrans
M G M Auto Parts Ed & Jane Pokorny
Dr. Nanci Knox David K. & Theresa Watkins
Whitelaw Presbyterian Church
Trinity Episcopal Church
Canastota Publishing – Special Thanks for years of quality support
The churches of the CAAC plan to continue the grant program again in 2021, and is considering raising the grants from the $1,000 level for each volunteer company, based on the giving trends over the past four years. The support of the entire Canastota community is both essential to continued success, and very much appreciated by the CAAC and the four benefitting organizations: the Canastota VFD, Lincoln VFD, Wampsville VFD, and Greater Lenox Ambulance Service. Anyone interested in additional information or supporting future Volunteer First Responder Grants is encouraged to contact the CAAC Board by mail at 2743 Perryville Road, Canastota 13002 or by phone at 315-655-9742, (faxes accepted.)