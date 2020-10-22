BRiDGES announces National Red Ribbon Week events

BRiDGES, the Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Inc., is partnering with community libraries across the county for a countywide recognition and celebration of National Red Ribbon Week Oct. 23 through 31, 2020.

This year, the theme for Red Ribbon Week is “Be happy. Be brave. Be drug-free.”

During the week of Oct. 23 through 31, young people and their families can visit any of the participating locations to receive a drawstring bag filled with Red Ribbon Week-themed gear and treats.

There also will be a pledge card in the bag that encourages those receiving the bag to commit to living drug-free. Parents will also receive a reusable tote bag from the Central Region Addiction Resource Center, which is focused on increasing access to services across the prevention, treatment and recovery spectrum.

The goal of the Red Ribbon campaign is to highlight drug prevention, to give children and families in Madison County an opportunity to learn about Red Ribbon Week and talk about what it means to live happy, brave and drug-free.

Participating libraries include the Canastota Public Library, DeRuyter Free Library, Earlville Free Library, Hamilton Public Library and the New Woodstock Free Library.

BRiDGES would like to thank participating libraries and hopes everyone will continue to: Be happy. Be brave. Be drug-free.

