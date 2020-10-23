Madison County Courier

Food Bank of Central New York among those benefitting from association dues

By martha

Oct 23, 2020

The Sodus Bay Maritime Captains Association is a member association consisting of United States Coast Guard-licensed captains. The primary purpose of the association is the education of the public and the continuing education of the SBMCA members in maritime safety and skills.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SBMCA Board of Directors decided to use this year’s membership dues to assist the communities of its 51 members. Donations were made to Feeding the Gulf Coast, Panhandle Branch, Food Bank of the Southern Tier, FeedMore WNY, Food Bank of Central New York and Foodlink.

For more information about the organization, visit sodusbaycaptains.org.

By martha

