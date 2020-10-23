Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

Karah Smith of Earlville

Stephanie Petros of Oneida

Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenango

Dakota Thomas of Hamilton

Rachel Cali of Cazenovia

Carolyn Benn of Cazenovia

Brennah Caffrey of Cazenovia

Chance Croyle of Hamilton

Lyn Farrow of Earlville

Mary Lyon of Earlville

Jennifer MacKenzie of Oneida

Matthew Sullivan of Morrisville

Lydia Young of Truxton

Stacy Sergent of Georgetown

Collin Pearsall of Eaton

Alec Rivers of Madison

Gabriella Russ of Munnsville

Kayla Stone of Morrisville

Ibrahim Alakki of Hamilton

Matthew Batson of Waterville

Brandee Bonsie of Sherburne

Gretchen Burgan of Bridgeport

Kaitlyn Campbell of Eaton

Leigh Carmignani of Madison

Denise DelVecchio of Earlville

Lorin Leggett of Oneida

Michael Giglio of Sherburne

Kirsten Grabow of Morrisville

Alyssa Gronlund of Hubbardsville

Danielle Hennington of New Woodstock

Robert Hill of Bridgeport (13030)

Summer Johnson of Sherburne

Amanda Jones of Sherburne

Nickolas Kinney of Oneida

Hunter Kowaleski of Erieville

Austin LaForce of Madison

Christina Santiago of Erieville

Gregory Lorraine of Hubbardsville

Laura Lorraine of Hubbardsville

Gabrielle Lyon of Earlville

Jeremy Buell of Canastota

Haley Morris of Canastota

Taylor Manwarren of Eaton

Kim Pulverenti of Canastota

Julia Collins of Canastota

John Cox of Canastota

Charles Duwel of Canastota

Brendan Hartnett of Cazenovia

Olivia Brownell of Chittenango

Brooke Claggett of Chittenango

Kalila Lehner of Chittenango

Timothy Coon of Sherburne

Ashley Mayne of Madison

Brennan Alt of Earlville

Elizabeth Pierce of Earlville

Connor McDonald of Canastota

Mark Keating of Hamilton

Brittney Taiwo of Hamilton

Michael VonDauber of Hamilton

Sarah Brazeau of Munnsville

Nathan Miller of Oneida

Cathleen Johnson of Sherburne

Lisa Miedema of Sherburne

Kayla Welytok of Morrisville

Jesse Howell of West Edmeston

Jessie Moot of Munnsville

Morgan Phillips of Morrisville

Michael Reeve of Cazenovia

Rachel Ryan of Sherburne

Douglas Simmons of Canastota

Teckhya Smith of Munnsville

Kayla Still of Madison

Dylan Voutsinas of Chittenango

Emily Willard of Cazenovia

Cheyenne Willingham of Morrisville

Nolan Winton of Sherburne

Austin Wood of De Ruyter

Erica Wright of Sherburne

Ariathne Avgenikos of Cazenovia

Shelbie Boyden of Morrisville

Zachary Coleman of Oneida

Thomas Conklin of Munnsville

Richard Crain of Eaton

Julianne Devine of Cazenovia

Alex Dickerman of Munnsville

Isabella Dienhoffer of Earlville

Jessica Henderson of Sherburne

Shyanne Horton of Earlville

Ryan Howard of Canastota

Gabriel Irwin of Sherburne

Brian Kochman of Sherburne

Delaney Koehl of Morrisville

Angela Krowicki of Oneida

Britany La Mariana of Hamilton

Brian Lamaitis Jr of Chittenango

John Maltzan of Earlville

Tayler Marshall of De Ruyter

Brady Mussision of Erieville

Elaina Percival of Canastota

Evelyn Percival of Canastota

Olivia Piatkowski of Canastota

Romeo Rapp of Earlville

Daniel Shene of Oneida

Angela St. Germain of New Woodstock

Chloe Strand of Erieville

Julia Streeter of Kirkville

Zachary Strong of Morrisville

Brendan Voutsinas of Chittenango

Kayleigh Wentworth of Sherburne

Ryan Wozniak of Canastota

Ashley Noble of Eaton

Mariah Cavert of Eaton

Alison Cooley of Canastota

Jeremy Huftalen of Morrisville

Samantha Kimpel of Eaton

Caroline Pollard of Earlville

Courtney Richards of Eaton

Summer Sergent of Georgetown

Austin Sessa of Munnsville

Destiny Veci of Morrisville

