Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

SUNY Morrisville recently announced those students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
- Karah Smith of Earlville
- Stephanie Petros of Oneida
- Jerry LaFountaine of Chittenango
- Dakota Thomas of Hamilton
- Rachel Cali of Cazenovia
- Carolyn Benn of Cazenovia
- Brennah Caffrey of Cazenovia
- Chance Croyle of Hamilton
- Lyn Farrow of Earlville
- Mary Lyon of Earlville
- Jennifer MacKenzie of Oneida
- Matthew Sullivan of Morrisville
- Lydia Young of Truxton
- Stacy Sergent of Georgetown
- Collin Pearsall of Eaton
- Alec Rivers of Madison
- Gabriella Russ of Munnsville
- Kayla Stone of Morrisville
- Ibrahim Alakki of Hamilton
- Matthew Batson of Waterville
- Brandee Bonsie of Sherburne
- Gretchen Burgan of Bridgeport
- Kaitlyn Campbell of Eaton
- Leigh Carmignani of Madison
- Denise DelVecchio of Earlville
- Lorin Leggett of Oneida
- Michael Giglio of Sherburne
- Kirsten Grabow of Morrisville
- Alyssa Gronlund of Hubbardsville
- Danielle Hennington of New Woodstock
- Robert Hill of Bridgeport (13030)
- Summer Johnson of Sherburne
- Amanda Jones of Sherburne
- Nickolas Kinney of Oneida
- Hunter Kowaleski of Erieville
- Austin LaForce of Madison
- Christina Santiago of Erieville
- Gregory Lorraine of Hubbardsville
- Laura Lorraine of Hubbardsville
- Gabrielle Lyon of Earlville
- Jeremy Buell of Canastota
- Haley Morris of Canastota
- Taylor Manwarren of Eaton
- Kim Pulverenti of Canastota
- Julia Collins of Canastota
- John Cox of Canastota
- Charles Duwel of Canastota
- Brendan Hartnett of Cazenovia
- Olivia Brownell of Chittenango
- Brooke Claggett of Chittenango
- Kalila Lehner of Chittenango
- Timothy Coon of Sherburne
- Ashley Mayne of Madison
- Brennan Alt of Earlville
- Elizabeth Pierce of Earlville
- Connor McDonald of Canastota
- Mark Keating of Hamilton
- Brittney Taiwo of Hamilton
- Michael VonDauber of Hamilton
- Sarah Brazeau of Munnsville
- Nathan Miller of Oneida
- Cathleen Johnson of Sherburne
- Lisa Miedema of Sherburne
- Kayla Welytok of Morrisville
- Jesse Howell of West Edmeston
- Jessie Moot of Munnsville
- Morgan Phillips of Morrisville
- Michael Reeve of Cazenovia
- Rachel Ryan of Sherburne
- Douglas Simmons of Canastota
- Teckhya Smith of Munnsville
- Kayla Still of Madison
- Dylan Voutsinas of Chittenango
- Emily Willard of Cazenovia
- Cheyenne Willingham of Morrisville
- Nolan Winton of Sherburne
- Austin Wood of De Ruyter
- Erica Wright of Sherburne
- Ariathne Avgenikos of Cazenovia
- Shelbie Boyden of Morrisville
- Zachary Coleman of Oneida
- Thomas Conklin of Munnsville
- Richard Crain of Eaton
- Julianne Devine of Cazenovia
- Alex Dickerman of Munnsville
- Isabella Dienhoffer of Earlville
- Jessica Henderson of Sherburne
- Shyanne Horton of Earlville
- Ryan Howard of Canastota
- Gabriel Irwin of Sherburne
- Brian Kochman of Sherburne
- Delaney Koehl of Morrisville
- Angela Krowicki of Oneida
- Britany La Mariana of Hamilton
- Brian Lamaitis Jr of Chittenango
- John Maltzan of Earlville
- Tayler Marshall of De Ruyter
- Brady Mussision of Erieville
- Elaina Percival of Canastota
- Evelyn Percival of Canastota
- Olivia Piatkowski of Canastota
- Romeo Rapp of Earlville
- Daniel Shene of Oneida
- Angela St. Germain of New Woodstock
- Chloe Strand of Erieville
- Julia Streeter of Kirkville
- Zachary Strong of Morrisville
- Brendan Voutsinas of Chittenango
- Kayleigh Wentworth of Sherburne
- Ryan Wozniak of Canastota
- Ashley Noble of Eaton
- Mariah Cavert of Eaton
- Alison Cooley of Canastota
- Jeremy Huftalen of Morrisville
- Samantha Kimpel of Eaton
- Caroline Pollard of Earlville
- Courtney Richards of Eaton
- Summer Sergent of Georgetown
- Austin Sessa of Munnsville
- Destiny Veci of Morrisville