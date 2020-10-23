Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fun & Recreation Pets Top Story

Dog park ribbon-cutting in Hamilton Oct. 24, 2020

Bymartha

Oct 23, 2020

There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, to officially mark the completion of the Hamilton Community Dog Park.

“This is such great news for our community and it is so nice to have some happy news to share in the midst of the pandemic and election,” said Sara Furlong.

The park is located on College Street just east of Hamilton Orthopedics.

“The dog park was made possible by lots of community members who gave their time and money,” Furlong said. “It is very exciting. There is a side for small dogs, a side for large dogs, and the park is wheelchair-accessible.”

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Buttermann announces endorsements in bid for 121st Assembly

Oct 23, 2020 martha
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTER: Encourages investment into cultured-meat production

Oct 23, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

Oct 23, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fun & Recreation Pets Top Story

Dog park ribbon-cutting in Hamilton Oct. 24, 2020

Oct 23, 2020
Local Top Story

Buttermann announces endorsements in bid for 121st Assembly

Oct 23, 2020
Letters to the Editor Op-Ed Top Story

LETTER: Encourages investment into cultured-meat production

Oct 23, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Students named to SUNY Morrisville dean’s list

Oct 23, 2020