Dog park ribbon-cutting in Hamilton Oct. 24, 2020

There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, to officially mark the completion of the Hamilton Community Dog Park.

“This is such great news for our community and it is so nice to have some happy news to share in the midst of the pandemic and election,” said Sara Furlong.

The park is located on College Street just east of Hamilton Orthopedics.

“The dog park was made possible by lots of community members who gave their time and money,” Furlong said. “It is very exciting. There is a side for small dogs, a side for large dogs, and the park is wheelchair-accessible.”

