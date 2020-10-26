NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF FRANKLIN, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ET AL. Plaintiff, vs. CRE JV MIXED FIFTEEN NY 4 BRANCH HOLDINGS LLC, ET AL., Defendants.

Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on November 7, 2019, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Franklin County Courthouse, Courtroom 2, 355 West Main Street, Malone, New York on November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as one parcel all those certain plots, pieces, or parcels of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being upon the premises commonly known as: (i) 126 West Main Street, Malone, New York 12953 and also described as the Town and Village of Malone, County of Franklin, State of New York, also known as Section 112.32, Block 2, Lots 2 and 3; (ii) 324-326 Prospect Street, Herkimer, New York 13350 and also described as the Town and Village of Herkimer, County of Herkimer, State of New York, also known as Section 113.00, Block 81, Lots 6-31; (iii) 70 Main Street (a/k/a 191 Main Street), Unadilla, New York 13849 and also described as the Town of Unadilla, Village of Unadilla, County of Otsego, State of New York, also known as Section 334.19, Block 1, Lot 25; (iv) 247 Main Street, Binghamton, New York 13905 and also described as the City of Binghamton, County of Broome, State of New York, also known as Section 04, Block 0014, Lot 048; (v) 603 River Road, Chenango Bridge, New York 13745 and also described as the Town of Chenango, County of Broome, State of New York, also known as Section 112.06, Block 5, Lot 19; (vi) 4116 Center Street, Lyons Falls, New York 13368 and also described as the Village of Lyons Falls, Town of West Turin, County of Lewis, State of New York, also known as Section 322.19, Block 03, Lots 24.00 and 25.100; and (vii) 3092 Main Street, Hartwick, New York 13348 and also described as the Village of Hartwick, County of Otsego, State of New York, also known as Section 144.19, Block 1, Lot 13 (collectively, the “Property”). Approximate amount of judgment is $4,973,235.34 plus interest and costs. The Property will be sold subject to the provisions of the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed on November 7, 2019 and the Letter Order filed on September 17, 2020, Index No. 2017-614.

This auction is subject to the COVID-19 Policies Concerning Public Auctions of Foreclosed Property issued by the Fourth Judicial District for health and safety. These aforementioned policies and procedures include, but are not limited to, all persons attending the auction having to submit to temperature screening and questioning upon entry to the courthouse and having to wear face coverings upon entry and while inside the courthouse. Any potential attendee has the option to pre-register for the auction by contacting the Referee, preferably by email. The pre-registration deadlines is no later than two business days before the auction.

Brian Stewart, Esq. Referee

Email: bstewartattorney@gmail.com

Duane Morris LLP, One Riverfront Plaza, 1037 Raymond Boulevard, Suite 1800, Newark, NJ 07102-5429, Attorneys for Plaintiff

