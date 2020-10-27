Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Fitness, Health & Wellness Local Top Story

American Red Cross aids three after New Woodstock fire

Bymartha

Oct 27, 2020

Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after a fire Monday morning on Main Street in New Woodstock, Madison County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to one adult  and two children, ages 9 and 15.

Volunteers also offered emotional support; in the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Visit redcross.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.

You can also help by volunteering with the Red Cross and responding to home fires and other disasters in your community. Browse current volunteer opportunities now at redcross.org/volunteer.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Rodgers surprises, solidifies labor union support

Oct 27, 2020 martha
Top Story Veterans/Military

Chittenango resident promoted to lieutenant colonel in Air National Guard

Oct 27, 2020 martha
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Annual Treats, Reads & More Program Gives Girl Scouts taste of entrepreneurship

Oct 26, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

Rodgers surprises, solidifies labor union support

Oct 27, 2020
Top Story Veterans/Military

Chittenango resident promoted to lieutenant colonel in Air National Guard

Oct 27, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Local Top Story

American Red Cross aids three after New Woodstock fire

Oct 27, 2020
Fun & Recreation Top Story

Annual Treats, Reads & More Program Gives Girl Scouts taste of entrepreneurship

Oct 26, 2020