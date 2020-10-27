Rodgers surprises, solidifies labor union support

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 81, Teamsters Local 317, IBEW Local 43, Laborer’s Local 633 and Central-Northern New York Builders and Construction Trades Council have come together to endorse Sam Rodgers, candidate for New York’s 53rd State Senate District.

“Central New York workers are not looking for a political party,” said Central-Northern New York Builders and Construction Trades Council President Greg Lancette. “We are looking for a Senator to represent our interests. Sam Rodgers is the clear choice.”

“The work our labor union members do is essential to the daily life of Central New Yorkers,” Rodgers said. “They construct our buildings, maintain private and public infrastructure and transport goods across the region.”

“We feel that you will support and fight for the issues that will help not only the 1,500 union members that make up our local union, but all the working families in your area,” said Alan Marzullo, business director for IBEW Local 43.

“Our membership appreciates those who serve our local community and are compassionate to the matters that affect their families and their livelihood,” said Gabriel Rosetti, III, business manager for Laborer’s Local 663.

“Sam Rodgers knows that our workers need to be supported,” said Mark May of Teamsters Local 317. “He will fight for working New Yorkers first. We need his representation in Albany.”

“I am committed defending Central New York interests and bringing back our local economy,” Rodgers said. “It is time for change, and I am thankful for these labor unions’ belief that I can bring the change we need.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related