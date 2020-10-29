Madison County Courier

Brookfield man charged after unintentionally discharging a firearm

Oct 29, 2020

Madison County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that an unintentional discharge of a firearm has resulted in arrest for falsely reporting an incident.

On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at approximately 4:36 p.m., 18-year-old Tyler L. Wood of 1989 Route 8, Brookfield, called Madison County 911 to report he had been shot. Wood told the 911 dispatcher that he had returned home and been shot by an unknown individual as he entered his residence.

Wood further reported he didn’t know the individual who shot him and had an injury to his leg.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and provided medical assistance to Wood, which included applying a tourniquet to stop his bleeding. Wood was transported from the scene to St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Upon being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division investigators, Wood admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg and reporting the incident as a crime. Wood was subsequently charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident, a class A misdemeanor; and illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a residence, a violation of state Environmental Conservation Law.

Wood is scheduled to appear in Brookfield Town Court at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 2020.

There was never a threat to public safety.

