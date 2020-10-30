Madison County Courier

Cornell Cooperative Extension building ag innovation center

Oct 30, 2020

Cornell Cooperative Extension is working to build an agricultural innovation center, a community space that gives local farmers and business owners free workshops and access to equipment to promote and enrich their businesses.

CCE is asking farmers if they would use the center and what resources and services they would like to see it provide by a survey that can be accessed HERE.

“Your input is meant to benefit you,” said Julia Draves. “If you could spare a moment, your thoughts are invaluable.”

She said the survey shouldn’t take more than seven minutes to complete.

For more information, email Draves at jmd559@cornell.edu.

