Grants available for roadside markers commemorating history in New York state

William G. Pomeroy Foundation opens new grant round for state marker program

The next grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program officially opened today, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

This roadside marker program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York state within the time frame of 1740-1921. Grants cover the entire cost of a cast aluminum marker, pole and shipping.

This grant round covers the following counties: Fulton, Montgomery, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie (Region 7); Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego (Region 8); and Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Onondaga (Region 9).

The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York state. Often, municipal historians or local historical organizations (or related nonprofits) will apply for a marker on behalf of a property owner.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online letter of intent to verify primary sources by Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker. The final application deadline is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

﻿To apply for a grant or review application guidelines, visit the Foundation’s NYS marker program page. A complete grant schedule by region is also on the Foundation’s website.

Additional Pomeroy Foundation marker programs include the Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, Historic Transportation Canals Marker Grant Program, National Register Signage Grant Program and National Women’s Suffrage Marker Program. The Foundation’s website also features an interactive, digital map with listings of current markers and plaques.

