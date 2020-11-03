Madison County Courier

New York Army National Guard announces promotions

Nov 3, 2020

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

  • Timothy Bolton of Syracuse, assigned to the Main Command Post Operational Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, received a promotion to the rank of staff sergeant Sept. 3, 2020.
  • William Hofmann of Manlius, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion to the rank of Lt. Col. Aug. 11, 2020.
  • Kiernan Masner of Oneida, assigned to the Company D (Military Intelligence), 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, received a promotion to the rank of private Aug. 27, 2020.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best-qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest-caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov or www.1800goguard.com.

