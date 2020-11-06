Madison County couple arrested for stealing five snowmobiles from a local business

State police in Oneida arrested Branden Ward, 27, of Brookfield; and Realynn M. Schultz, 24, of Norwich, for second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony.

The investigation revealed that both individuals stole two snowmobile trailers and five snowmobiles totaling approximately $100,000, from behind a business in the town of Hamilton. The two trailers were recovered empty in different locations in Chenango County; three snowmobiles were recovered at a private residence on State Route 23 in the town of Plymouth.

Ward was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in Hamilton Town Court at 1 p.m. Nov. 6, 2020.

Schultz was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hamilton Town Court at 1 p.m. Nov. 6, 2020.

