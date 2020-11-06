Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Car crashes into Liverpool restaurant in three-vehicle collision

Bymartha

Nov 6, 2020

State police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Oswego Road in the town of Clay.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a 2011 Hyundai operated by Richard T. Thom, 83, of Baldwinsville, was traveling north on Oswego Road (County Route 57) following a 2017 KIA, operated by Jennifer D. Roden, 38, from Liverpool. The Hyundai struck the rear of the KIA, causing the vehicle to be pushed into the southbound lane of traffic.

A southbound 2018 Kenworth Dump truck operated by Anthony H. Worthy, 60, of Syracuse, was unable to avoid striking the KIA, lost control and tipped over, dumping a load of asphalt in the northbound lanes of Oswego Road.

The Hyundai continued to travel north on Oswego Road where it drove off the east shoulder of the roadway, striking a National Grid utility pole and then striking the side of a building.

Thom was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roden was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Worthy was not injured in the crash.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

SUNY Upstate mobile testing clinic to visit Wampsville Nov. 19 and Dec. 3

Nov 6, 2020 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County couple arrested for stealing five snowmobiles from a local business

Nov 6, 2020 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Utica Zoo unveils Bright Nights for the holiday season

Nov 5, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

SUNY Upstate mobile testing clinic to visit Wampsville Nov. 19 and Dec. 3

Nov 6, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Car crashes into Liverpool restaurant in three-vehicle collision

Nov 6, 2020
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Madison County couple arrested for stealing five snowmobiles from a local business

Nov 6, 2020
Education/STEM Top Story

Utica Zoo unveils Bright Nights for the holiday season

Nov 5, 2020