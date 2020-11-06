Car crashes into Liverpool restaurant in three-vehicle collision

State police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Oswego Road in the town of Clay.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., a 2011 Hyundai operated by Richard T. Thom, 83, of Baldwinsville, was traveling north on Oswego Road (County Route 57) following a 2017 KIA, operated by Jennifer D. Roden, 38, from Liverpool. The Hyundai struck the rear of the KIA, causing the vehicle to be pushed into the southbound lane of traffic.

A southbound 2018 Kenworth Dump truck operated by Anthony H. Worthy, 60, of Syracuse, was unable to avoid striking the KIA, lost control and tipped over, dumping a load of asphalt in the northbound lanes of Oswego Road.

The Hyundai continued to travel north on Oswego Road where it drove off the east shoulder of the roadway, striking a National Grid utility pole and then striking the side of a building.

Thom was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Roden was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Worthy was not injured in the crash.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continues.

