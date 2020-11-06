SUNY Upstate mobile testing clinic to visit Wampsville Nov. 19 and Dec. 3

The Madison County Department of Health announced that SUNY Upstate Medical University will again return to offer a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment.

“With the winter season on the way, testing will move indoors at the County Office Building in Wampsville starting with the Nov. 19 test site,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “This location gives us enough space to ensure social distancing and keeps staff and patients out of the elements.”

The clinic will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the Madison County Office Building in the main lobby, 138 N. Court St., Building 4 (DMV building) in Wampsville.

Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315.464.2582, option 0, to set up an appointment. High call volumes may result in long hold times. Thank you for your patience holding on the line. If you leave message for a call back, calls-backs may take several days, so stay on the line to make an appointment.

Just a reminder that the next and last outdoor drive-thru testing date this year is still available from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Madison County complex parking lot at the same location.

“Thank you to SUNY Upstate and Nascentia for their ongoing partnerships with Madison County to provide a weekly testing opportunity for residents,” Faisst said.

MCDOH asks everyone to continue to limit public exposure, wear a cloth face covering and practice good hygiene.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

