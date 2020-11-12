Grab-n-Go service offered at Morrisville Public Library

By Michelle Rounds

The Morrisville Public Library will be opening our doors for our new regular hours and for our Grab-n-Go service starting Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Our new regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. : Monday through Friday, with noon to 1 p.m. every day reserved for our high-risk patrons only. More hours means more times for you to be able to get the materials you desire. Visits have to be brief, as there are occupancy limits.

Other details:

We are only allowing seven people in the building at a time.

If the door to the main library is closed in the foyer, wait there for your turn.

Face coverings are required for all patrons. If you cannot wear a face covering, call the library for other arrangements.

Hand sanitizer must be used upon entering the building.

Social distance guidelines must be followed at all times.

Bathrooms are not available to the public.

All public seating has been removed.

Our No-Contact Pick Up service is only by request now; call the library at 315.684.9130 for help with this service.

Computer use is by appointment only for 30 minutes; computers are cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Access to the program room and the historic part of the library is restricted to library staff only.

We are not offering meeting or study space or in-house programming until at least summer of 2021.

We are asking all patrons who are not feeling well or who have COVID-19 symptoms to not come to the library. Remember: We are fine-free, so you will not be charged late fees if your materials are a little late.

We all want to stay safe and stay open, and collectively, we can do it; we cannot wait to see all your smiling eyes again.

