State police investigating officer-involved shooting at Chittenango Falls

State police, at the request of Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood, is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in the Chittenango Falls State Park in Fenner, Madison County.

The preliminary investigation has determined state police, state park police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the park for a reported male with a weapon. Responding officers located a 37-year-old man inside the park making suicidal threats. Law enforcement officials attempted to calm the individual and engage him in communications, but he continued to threaten law enforcement with what appeared to be a handgun.

According to police, after almost an hour of making verbal threats, the man raised the weapon at officers; a deputy from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office fired his service weapon, striking him in his lower abdomen and leg. He was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse; he is listed in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

