State police investigate fatal car-Amish buggy crash

State police in Morrisville are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Nov. 10, 2020, on State Route 26 in the town of Georgetown, Madison County.

The investigation has revealed, at approximately 5:15 p.m., a horse-drawn Amish buggy was traveling southbound on State Route 26 when a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound on Route 26 failed to observe the buggy and struck it from the rear.

The operator of the buggy, 17-year-old Rudy M. Hershberger of Earlville was ejected and subsequently landed on the eastern shoulder of the roadway. He was transported to Hamilton Community Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle operator, 19-year-old Taylor J. Manwarren of Eaton was not injured in the crash. She was tested for any alcohol or drug impairment, which were both negative.

The investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related