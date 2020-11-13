Madison County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists: Click it or Ticket

Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind motorists that the two-week state Buckle Up New York “Click It or Ticket” campaign begins Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

The intent of the Click it or Ticket campaign is to voluntarily increase seat belt and child restraint usage among motorists.

The proper use of a seat belt or child restraint reduces the likelihood of injury should a motorist be involved in a crash. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will participate in the Click It or Ticket campaign and will be deploying dedicated traffic enforcement patrols that will include roving patrols and checkpoints.

The dedicated traffic enforcement patrols will be targeting motorists who violate state seat belt or child restraint laws. As of Nov. 1, 2020, all occupants of a motor vehicle are required to be properly restrained with a seatbelt or appropriate child restraint regardless of their age or seating position within the motor vehicle. Grant money obtained from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee fund the dedicated traffic patrols.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office promises to do its part to keep motorists safe and encourages the motoring public to do its part and show some “restraint.”

