State police search for missing Cazenovia teen

On Nov. 13, 2020, the parents of 19-year-old Rylie L. West of Cazenovia was reported missing.

She was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in her grey 2010 Subaru Forester, license plate number AEF-7723.

She is described as 5’7”, 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Investigators believe that she may be in the Canastota area.

Anyone with information about the location of West is asked to contact state police headquarters at 315.366.6000.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related