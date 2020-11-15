State police search for missing Cazenovia teen

On Nov. 13, 2020, the parents of 19-year-old Rylie L. West of Cazenovia was reported missing.
She was last seen leaving her residence Friday, Nov. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in her grey 2010 Subaru Forester, license plate number AEF-7723.
She is described as 5’7”, 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.
Investigators believe that she may be in the Canastota area.
Anyone with information about the location of West is asked to contact state police headquarters at 315.366.6000.