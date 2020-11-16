Madison County Courier

Oneida man charged with rape

Nov 15, 2020

On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Danny W. Britton, Jr., 34, of Oneida.

It is alleged that during July 2020, Britton had sexual intercourse with a female under 17 years old by forcible compulsion.

Britton was charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Lenox Town Court and is being held on bail bond.

The victim has received support services from the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center and Madison County Child Protective Services.

By martha

