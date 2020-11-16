Homeless pets seek fur-ever loving homes

The awesomeness of Mr. Cruzer has arrived. Still playful and full of energy for your family, this 2-year-old mix breed boy is ready to settle down with you. Cruzer is great at trail walking and running if you’re a jogger. He will also be fun with another pup friend that enjoys his energy and spunk.

Any cats in your home or chickens around? This frolicking guy will befriend them all, even hanging out and chilling with them. Make a point to come down today to spend time playing and getting lots of pup kisses with Mr. Cruzer.

This beautiful black kitty is Daisy. She is sweet and sassy and in need of a new home. Daisy is 5 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. Daisy is looking for a quiet home to spend her days. The staff thinks she would probably do best as the only pet. She does love to get petted and prefers to find a quiet spot to lay. If you are looking for a quiet kitty to keep you company, Daisy would be the one for you.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

