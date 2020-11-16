Madison County to stop posting potential public exposures to COVID-19

The Madison County Health Department will no longer be announcing possible COVID-19 exposure locations, such as stores and restaurants, in Madison County. The MCDOH will continue to contact trace every positive case in the county but will not be announcing if an individual shopped or ate at a particular location.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen our numbers climb dramatically in Madison County and our surrounding communities,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “Residents should assume that if you are out anywhere you can be exposed to COVID-19. We ask that if you feel sick, even if you think it is just a cold or allergies, stay home. Ask someone else to run your errands for you to limit potential public exposures.”

It is important that residents remain diligent and continue to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face covering if you are out in public, watch your social distancing and wash your hands. Continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Madison County partners with SUNY Upstate Medical University to hold COVID-19 diagnostic mobile testing clinics. Testing is available to anyone interested at no cost to the patient by appointment only. Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315.464.2582 option 0 to set up an appointment. They are experiencing longer than usual wait times, so be patient and remain on hold to book an appointment. The next testing date will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, 2020, in the County Office Building (DMV building) lobby, 138 N. Court St., Wampsville.

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related