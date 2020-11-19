Madison County Rural Health Council news

MCRHC Joins Nationwide Observance of National Rural Health Day Nov. 19

The Madison County Rural Health Council, Inc., a non-profit organization whose mission is to advocate, inform and coordinate efforts to improve the health of Madison County residents, recognizes and honors the dedication and quality of care provided by the Madison County Department of Health, Emergency Management, Public Information staff and volunteers during National Rural Health Day Nov. 19, 2020.

National Rural Health Day falls on the third Thursday in November and recognizes the efforts of those serving the rural health needs of an estimated 57 million people across the nation.

The Madison County Department of Health plays a key role in keeping Madison County informed and educated about COVID-19. Every division in the department has been involved in some way to inform, educate and connect community members with resources. Some daily activities have included:

Case investigation: Calling each positive case to determine contact during a contagious period, determining necessary public information with possible exposures and following up medical care and arrangements for personal needs during their isolation

Contact tracing: Someone from the department directly calls each individual who has had direct contact with a positive case, provides information on required quarantine and contacts each individual through their 14-day quarantine

Messaging and communication: To make sure the correct communication and facts are being shared with the public

Arranging of testing sites: Working with the Office of Emergency Management, SUNY Upstate and Nascentia

Wastewater testing: Working with SUNY Morrisville, town of Cazenovia, Colgate University and Syracuse University to test as part of early detection

Weekly calls: The Department of Health meets weekly with all the school superintendents in Madison County, Oneida Healthcare, Community Memorial Hospital, the nursing homes and three colleges

National Rural Health Day is an opportunity to “Celebrate the Power of Rural” by honoring the “can do” spirit that prevails in rural America and to bring to light the unique healthcare challenges rural people and communities face, especially in unprecedented situations. We celebrate the Madison County Department of Health, which has collaborated with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications to meet the unique healthcare challenges of 2020 in Madison County.

