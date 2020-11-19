Local Democrats support Hamilton Food Cupboard

Putting local dollars to use in their hometown, the Town of Hamilton Democratic Committee donated $400 to the Hamilton Food Cupboard this week, their only request being that the money be spent locally.

Chris Rossi, Hamilton Democratic Committee chairwoman, said the idea to support the Food Cupboard arose as the committee took stock of its treasury during a post-election meeting: “Coming into the holidays, with the coronavirus pandemic spiking, there seemed no better place to invest our modest surplus of funds than helping to meet the needs of our neighbors.”

Rossi said that members of the committee had matched the gift with their private donations and hoped that others in the community would follow suit.

Located at 1 Mill St., Hamilton, Food Cupboard Director Suzanne Collins said her organization serves an average 150 families each month in the Hamilton and Madison school districts and maintains a satellite food pantry at Madison Lane Apartments.

To meet the local need, the Food Cupboard sources local farmers and producers and purchases raw foods from local vendors.

“Neighbors helping neighbors in the truest sense,” said Rossi.

Anyone interested in participating can donate online at hamiltonfoodcupboard.org/donate-online.html, or contact Collins at 315.824.2832.

