Morrisville Fire District announces annual election

Nov 19, 2020

Submitted by Ann Jones

The Board of Fire Commissioners announced the annual election of the Morrisville Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8, 2020, at the Morrisville Fire Department Firehouse, 50 E. Main St., Morrisville, for the purpose of electing one fire district commissioner to a five-year term commencing Jan. 1, 2021 and ending Dec. 31, 2025.

Those qualified to vote at the elections are qualified voters who shall have resided in said fire district for 30 days preceding such election.

Residents wishing to be considered for the office of fire commissioner shall file their name with the specific term in which you are running, along with an independent nominating petition with 25 local resident signatures, to Secretary of the Morrisville Fire District Ann Jones, contact by phone 315.420.0826 or mail to the Morrisville Fire District, P.O. Box 1111, Morrisville, N.Y., 13408 no later than Nov. 27, 2020.

