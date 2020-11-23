Homeless pets need fur-ever loving homes

Ollie is a handsome 5-year-old kitty looking to find his forever home. Ollie’s dream home would be with another calm kitty that he can find comfort or cuddle with. He is one of the staff’s favorites, and all the shelter cats just love him. Usually, you can find him in the shelter snuggling in a cat bed with another kitty or even two sometimes.

He would prefer a home no with dogs. Kids would be okay, over 10. If you think Ollie could be what you’re looking for then please stop by the shelter soon for a visit, you won’t be disappointed.

Handsome Mario was brought to the shelter along with his brother Luigi. Luigi recently found his forever home; now the staff is looking for the perfect home for Mario. When you come to the shelter to visit Mario, he is usually one of the first kitties to greet you. Otherwise, you can find him laying on top of a cat cage in a comfy hidey house or lying on a table watching and waiting for some love or someone to play with his wand toy with him.

Mario has been at the shelter for close to 10 months and is hoping his Christmas wish comes true to find a forever home where he can be the center of attention and receive lots of love. The staff prefers he goes to a home with kids over 10, and he would be okay with another calm kitty. He does prefer a home with no dogs. Mario’s favorite toys are little mice, wand toys and anything catnip-related. If you are looking for a great companion, come give this guy a visit.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

