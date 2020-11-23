Red Cross announces Central and Northern New York Real Heroes event

Virtual recognition planned for Wednesday, Dec. 2, via CNNYRHB2020.givesmart.com

The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross will honor individuals for acts of heroism in their community on Dec. 2. The Real Heroes Event is being held in a new, creative format via GiveSmart, where guests will watch the event from their own personal or professional devices in order to maintain social distancing due to COVID-19.

The Real Heroes event concept grew out of a desire to spotlight the mission of the American Red Cross. The Red Cross provides relief to disaster victims and helps people prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies. This is done through the simple, yet powerful, process of one person putting their needs aside to help another.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Log in as early as 8:30 a.m., formal program begins at 9 a.m. sharp. Registration is free.

Where: CNNYRHB2020.givesmart.com

2020’s Central and Northern New York Real Heroes are:

Youth Good Samaritan

Maxwell Dugar, 11, was conducting elderly check-ins on his grandmother when he helped evacuate both his grandmother and dog from their burning home.

Adult Good Samaritans

Gail Alenikov and Megan Weston-Flanders intervened to help a disabled woman unable to obtain food or adequate medical support.

Blood Services

Laurence Segal, who has made his mission to ensure there is life saving blood available for patients in need. Laurence has helped organize 10 blood drives in his community and collected more than 891 pints of blood – helping 2,693 patients as of July 2020.

Community Service

Al-amin Muhammed, created We Rise Above the Streets to serve the homeless and hungry in his local community which has gone to great lengths to help others during this pandemic.

Fire Rescue

Lt. Ed Lehmann rescued a young man with a developmental disability during a fire in the spring of 2020.

Law Enforcement

Officer Daniel Balloni jumped into the Oswego River last December to rescue a drowning 20-year-old woman.

Lifeline

Pamela Degouff came home to find her 21-year-old son unconscious and struggling to breath. Pamela provided lifesaving CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Military

Shauna Johnston assembled comfort kits for returning soldiers who were quarantined. Shauna also organizes food drives and volunteers for the USO and American Red Cross.

Medical

Posthumously: Dr. Adeline Fagan, who died Sept. 19, 2020, after months of battling COVID-19, is remembered as someone who always put others first and sought a career to help others. While focused on her chosen discipline of OB/GYN in Houston, Texas, Dr. Fagan heroically volunteered to work in the emergency room at a COVID hospital.

For more information, visit www.redcross.org.

