Brindisi fights for Upstate jobs

Amid economic uncertainty and rising COVID cases, passes apprenticeship legislation

Congressman Anthony Brindisi passed the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 through the House of Representatives. The legislation would re-authorize the U.S. Department of Labor’s registered apprenticeship program for five years, expand apprenticeship opportunities across the country and make historic investments in national workforce training.

“Defeating this virus and coming back stronger than ever means making meaningful investments in our Upstate economy – that’s what the National Apprenticeship Act will do,” said Brindisi. “I supported this legislation because it will create good-paying jobs in our area and put more Upstate New Yorkers on the path to success. Labor helped build this country, and we need strong apprenticeships to get the next generation of good-paying, union workers ready to build the foundation of our 21st century economy. I will keep working with members of both parties to get our economy back on track.”

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 will:

Re-authorize a grant program to expand registered apprenticeship programs, create new apprenticeship opportunities in emerging industries and encourage employers to participate in apprenticeship programs

Codify standards for registered youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship/apprenticeship programs, and standardize the responsibilities of the State Apprenticeship Agencies

Remove DOL’s authority to run the newly established Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Program, which would operate without state oversight. In August 2019, with the support of local labor and union leaders, Brindisi announced his opposition to IRAP and called on the DOL to halt creation of the program.

A strong supporter of Upstate union jobs and apprenticeship programs, Brindisi secured nearly $2 million in federal grant funding for job preparation programs across New York’s 22nd District this year.

