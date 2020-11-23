Madison County Courier

Local students named to the dean’s list at MCPHS University

Nov 23, 2020

MCPHS University announced the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester:

Rachelle Maccarone, a native of Canastota, is pursuing a doctor of pharmacy degree in the doctor of pharmacy-accelerated academic program. Rachelle will graduate from the Worcester, Mass., campus in 2022.

McKenna Berry, a native of Verona, is pursuing a bachelor of science in nursing degree in the bachelor of science in nursing academic program. McKenna will graduate from the Boston, Mass., campus in 2021.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

